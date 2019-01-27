  • search
    Not 25, but will resolve Ayodhya dispute in 24 hours

    By Smriti Pathak
    New Delhi, Jan 27: Hand it over to us and we will solve the problem in 24 hours. This was what Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath had to say on being asked about a resolution to the Ayodhya dispute.

    If the Supreme Court is unable to give an early verdict, hand it over to us as the patience of the people is fast running out, the UP CM also said. He also said that the BJP would win more seats than it won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

    Not 25, but will resolve Ayodhya dispute in 24 hours
    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

    On being asked what the approach would be to resolve the Ayodhya dispute, he said that he would comment on it once the court hands over the matter to them. I would still appeal to the court to dispose off the matter soon. On September 30 2010, the Allahabad High Court gave its verdict not on the issue of division of land, but upheld the view that the Babri structure was built after demolishing a Hindu temple or memorial. The Archaeological Survey of India based on the High Court order carried out excavations and in its report admitted that the Babri structure was built by demolishing a Hindu temple or memorial, Yogi told India TV.

    He also said that by adding the title dispute unnecessarily, the Ayodhya dispute is being prolonged. We appeal to the Supreme Court to give us justice at the earliest. If there is unnecessary delay, then the people may lose trust in the institutions, he also said.

    We won't take 25 hours, but will resolve the dispute within 24 hours and hence I appeal to the Supreme Court to give its verdict soon. If it is unable to do so, then it should hand over the issue to us, the UP CM also said.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 27, 2019, 8:30 [IST]
