Norwegian tourist questioned in Kochi questioned for taking part in CAB protests

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 27: A Norwegian tourist in Kochi was questioned in connection with the protests around the newly amended citizenship law.

The tourist identified as Janne Mette Johanson had arrived at Kochi in October. She was summoned by the Foreign Regional Registration Officer in Kochi and asked about her presence at a protest on Monday.

She had arrived on a tourist visa and took part in the protest. The authorities are ascertaining whether there was a visa violation. She was also asked if she voluntarily participated in the protest.

Pakistani woman married to J&K resident granted Indian citizenship

Her visa is valid until March 2020. The authorities are seeking to know if the participation was deliberate or was she at the venue only out of curiosity. "It started out from Gandhi Circle, Ernakulam and we marched with slogans and flags to Vasco Da Gama Square Cochin while the protesters were singing and chanting and with their fists up. The People's Long March was very well organised. During these 12 kms, there were two places we got water with salt and sugar, we also had orange juice. No riots, just people determined, lifting up their voices, saying what has to be said. The police were helpful during this protest march," she had posted on Facebook.

It may be recalled that earlier this week, a German exchange student at the IIT Madras was asked to leave India after taking part in the protests. Jakob Lindenthal had received instructions to leave the country after it was found that he had carried a poster which read, "1933 to 1945. We have been there."