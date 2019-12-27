Norwegian tourist Janne, who took part in anti-CAA protest in Kochi, asked to leave India

Kochi, Dec 27: Norwegian woman, Janne-Mette Johansson, who reportedly took part in anti-CAA protest in Kochi was asked by the immigration authorities to leave India. The Long March was organised in Kochi and saw scores participate, with people belonging to all walks of life come out onto the street.

Three days after the protest, on December 26 morning, immigration officials visited Janne-Mette at her hotel in Fort Kochi. She was the summoned to the Cochin International Airport for the interrogation, with authorities seeking explanation over her participation in the protest.

The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), under the Union Home Ministry, who is investigating the matter after it came to know through the social media that the Norwegian woman allegedly participated in the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on December 23, the official said.

The action comes close on the heels of a German student who took part in anti-CAA protests in Chennai was directed to leave the country since his participation in demonstrations over domestic issues allegedly violated visa regulations.

"Our enquiry found she has violated visa norms and so she was asked to go back",he said.

He said the agency came to know about the participation of the foreign national in the protest from the social media platform.

The Norwegian woman is visiting Kochi on a tourist visa. Johansson had reportedly said in a Facebook post that she had participatedin the "Peoples Long March" against the CAA.

In the Chennai incident, student Jakob Lindenthal, who was on an exchange programme and attached to the Physics Department of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, had taken part in the institute campus and held a placard that had an indirect reference to the Nazi persecution of the Jews in Germany between 1933-45 during the Hitler regime. He had left the country last week.