Northwest India to witness dip in temperature in next 4 days: IMD

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Dec 14: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that most parts of northwest India are likely to witness a fall in temperature by three-five degrees Celsius during the next four days. There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Central and East India during the next two-three days and then fall by two-four degrees Celsius thereafter.

"Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, northwest Rajasthan, northwest Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura on December 14," the IMD said.

In the next 24 hours, "cold day to severe cold day conditions" are very likely at a few places over Punjab, and "cold day conditions" are very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, and northwest Rajasthan.

IMD further said that under the influence of strengthening of the easterly wave, "scattered to fairly widespread rain/thundershowers" ver likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe.

The IMD further predicted that the Lakshadweep area from 16 to 18 December will receive isolated heavy falls and very likely isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the same.