    Northeast Monsoon surges TN, Puducherry, heavy rains in next 24 hr

    Chennai, Nov 22: Chennai after having the prolonged issue of water scarcity and dry spell now receives a good amount of rainfall. Northeast Monsoon has revived in some parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. On Thursday early morning heavy rains swept Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

    According to MET department forecast, a fresh Northeast Monsoon surge may arrive around November 27. Hence, light rainfall has been reported sweeping Chennai and Puducherry this week.

    Moderate fresh splash is reportedly expected to sweep Chennai in next 24 hours.

    Yellow warning in 12 Himachal dists, heavy rain and snowfall

    November has turned to be the rainiest month for Chennai this year as the city has been receiving spell since the second week of this month. However, it will subside from November 23 onwards as per weather reports, isolated rainfall will still be observed in some parts of Tamil Nadu mostly the capital city and in some parts of the Union Territory Puducherry.

    Dark clouds covered the major cities of Tamil Nadu. Puducherry also witnessed cloudy weather. Moderate rainfall will hit South coastal Tamil Nadu like Karaikal, Pamban. Whereas, North coastal Tamil Nadu especially Chennai may receive light rains during this time.

    Annually, Chennai gives the 50 per cent of the Northeast Monsoon as the state received rain during November.

