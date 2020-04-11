Northeast Frontier Railways bodies 315 coaches as isolation wards

Guwahati, Apr 11: The Northeast Frontier Railway has modified 315 coaches as isolation wards with 2,520 beds for various locations in Assam, Tripura and West Bengal in case of any contingency amid the coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Friday.

Equipped with all basic facilities needed for isolation as per guidelines issued by the Railway Board, these coaches are also fitted with mosquito nets, charging points and space for paramedics, CPRO Subhanan Chanda said.

Each coach consists of eight beds, one bathroom and three toilets for patients, he said.

"During emergency, these coaches will come in handy for the state health departments," Chanda said, adding, if needed, more coaches can be turned into isolation wards.

Moreover, 811 beds for quarantine are also kept ready for use in different locations of NFR, he said.

The Indian Railways has 125 hospitals throughout the country, of which over 70 are likely to be kept on standby for any COVID-19 contingency, Chanda said.