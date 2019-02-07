North Indian students not allowed to conduct 'Saraswati Puja' in Kerala College

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 07: Another controversy has surfaced with a group of students from Cochin University College of Engineering Kuttanad in Kerala's Alappuzha district alleging that North Indian students were not allowed to conduct 'Saraswati Pooja' in campus.

    Joint Registrar, Cochin University of Science and Technology said,''VC has declined request by North Indian students to conduct 'Saraswati Pooja' in Cochin University College of Engineering, Kuttanad campus, as it's a secular campus, can't permit functions of any particular religion.

    Earlier, a few vegetarian students have accused the principal of deceiving them into allegedly eating beef at an event held on campus, on Thursday.

    According to the students, beef cutlets were served during a seminar conducted on the college premises on January 25. They asked if it was vegetarian and, on being assured it was, they ate the cutlets.

    The students allege that it was a conspiracy to make them eat beef.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 14:55 [IST]
