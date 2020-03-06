Normalcy returning: Broadband services restored in Valley

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 06: Broadband services have been fully restored in Kashmir, six months after the abrogation of Article 370. It may be recalled that this service was earlier restored for government offices and other essential services in the Valley.

This moves comes after the authorities partially lifted the ban on the use of social media in Jammu and Kashmir. The move comes seven months after the Centre abrogated Article 370 in the erstwhile state.

Authorities however added that curbs on both high speed 3G and 4G internet services have been extended until March 17. With regard to the pre-paid SIM cards, service providers have been asked to provide access only after the same are verified as per the norms imposed on post paid connections.

It may be recalled that the 2G services with slow internet was restored and 1,674 white-listed websites were approved by the government.

Ishna Jan, the 23 year old lady who provided food and logistics to Pulwama bomber

"In the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State (read Union Territory) and for maintaining public order the Internet speed will continue to be restricted to 2G only. While the post-paid SIM card holders shall continue to be provided access to the Internet, these services shall not be made available on pre-paid SIM cards unless verified as per the norms applicable for post-paid connections," the latest order issued by principal secretary of the Home Department, Shaheen Kabra says.