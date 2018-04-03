Normal life disrupted in parts of Kashmir due to separatist-sponsored strikes

Srinagar, Apr 3: Normal life was paralysed in Kashmir for the second day on a strike call given by separatists to protest the killings in encounters in Shopian and Anantnag districts on Sunday even as restrictions on movement of people continued in three districts and some parts of the city as a precautionary measure.

"Restrictions under section 144 CrPC are in place for the second day in Kulgam and Shopian districts and parts of Anantnag as a precuationary measure to maintain law and order," a police official said. He said similar restrictions have been imposed in five police station areas of the city including Khanyar, Maharajgunj, Nowhatta, Rainawari and Safakadal.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions remained closed for the second day as authorities decided to suspend classwork to prevent any law and order problems. All examinations to be held today by universities in the valley and educational institutions have been postponed.

Shops and other business establishments also remained closed while public transport remained off the roads on a strike call given by separatists under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL). While some private vehicles could be seen plying in the city, the roads in the outskirts and other towns wore a deserted look.

The official said situation across the valley is by and large peaceful so far with no untoward incident reported from anywhere. JRL -- comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Mailk called for a strike for the second day while urging people to march to Shopian in south Kashmir tomorrow to express solidarity with families who lost their family members in the three encounters between militants and security forces on Sunday.

Security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places across the valley to thwart any untoward incident, the police official said. While mobile Internet services were restored in the city last night, these services remained suspended in south Kashmir districts.

PTI

