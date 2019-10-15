  • search
Trending Ayodhya Case Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nor just Grey List, Pak runs risk of being put on Dark Grey list by FATF

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 15: Pakistan is on the verge of strong action by the international terror financing watchdog FATF and the country may be put in the 'Dark Grey' list, the last warning to improve.

    Officials attending the ongoing plenary of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) here said as per indications, Pakistan will be isolated by all members for not doing enough.

    Nor just Grey List, Pak runs risk of being put on Dark Grey list by FATF

    Pakistan is on the verge of facing strong action by FATF, given its inadequate performance since it managed to pass in only six of 27 items, an official privy to the development said.

    The FATF will finalise its decision on Pakistan on October 18.

    Even if Pakistan remains in grey list, it would lose 10 billion USD annually

    According to FATF rules there is one essential stage between 'Grey' and 'Black' lists, referred to as 'Dark Grey'.

    'Dark Grey' means issuance of a strong warning, so that the country concerned gets one last chance to improve, another official said.

    'Dark Grey' was the term used for warning up to 3rd Phase. Now it's just called last warning - that is the 4th phase.

    The FATF is an inter-governmental body established in 1989 to combat money laundering, terrorist financing and other related threats to the integrity of the international financial system.

    No escaping: Pakistan has failed to curb terror funding, may remain in greylist

    Pakistan was placed on the Grey List by the Paris-based watchdog in June last year and was given a plan of action to complete it by October 2019, or face the risk of being placed on the black list with Iran and North Korea.

    If Pakistan continues with the 'grey list' or put in 'Dark Grey' list, it would be very difficult for the country to get financial aid from the IMF, the World Bank and the European Union, making its financial condition more precarious.

    More PAKISTAN News

    Read more about:

    pakistan imf financial aid

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 8:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue