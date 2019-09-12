  • search
Trending MV Act Nitin Gadkari
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    #NoNRCinBengal: Mamata takes out anti-NRC rally today in Kolkata

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Sep 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took out a protest march in north Kolkata against the final list of National Register of Citizens ( NRC) in Assam.

    Mamata takes out anti-NRC rally today in Kolkata
    Mamata takes out anti-NRC rally today in Kolkata

    The TMC supremo along with her party colleagues began her march from Sinthee More in the northern fringes of the city around 3 pm.

    The rally will culminate at Shyambazar five-point crossing, 5 km away.

    The Trinamool Congress leadership, which has been one of the vociferous critics of the NRC, has accused the BJP of trying to divide people through the exercise.

    The party had on September 7 and 8 taken out rallies in other parts of the state to oppose the exercise to update the citizenship register.

    Over 19 lakh of the 3.29 crore applicants in Assam did not find a place in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was published on August 31.

    TMC will not allow implementation of NRC in WB : Mamata

    Mamata earlier said, "My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process."

    More WEST BANGAL News

    Read more about:

    west bangal

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue