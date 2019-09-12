#NoNRCinBengal: Mamata takes out anti-NRC rally today in Kolkata

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Sep 12: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday took out a protest march in north Kolkata against the final list of National Register of Citizens ( NRC) in Assam.

The TMC supremo along with her party colleagues began her march from Sinthee More in the northern fringes of the city around 3 pm.

The rally will culminate at Shyambazar five-point crossing, 5 km away.

The Trinamool Congress leadership, which has been one of the vociferous critics of the NRC, has accused the BJP of trying to divide people through the exercise.

The party had on September 7 and 8 taken out rallies in other parts of the state to oppose the exercise to update the citizenship register.

Over 19 lakh of the 3.29 crore applicants in Assam did not find a place in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC), which was published on August 31.

TMC will not allow implementation of NRC in WB : Mamata

Mamata earlier said, "My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process."