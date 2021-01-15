In message to China, Army Chief says don’t test our patience

New Delhi, Jan 15: You all are aware of ongoing tension with China on northern borders. Regarding conspiracy to unilaterally change status quo on borders. A befitting reply was given. I want to assure the country that the sacrifice of the brave hearts of Galwan would not go in vain, Army Chief General M M Naravane said.

Speaking at the Army Day parade on the occasion of Army Day, General Naravane said that India is committed to finding the resolution for our disputes through discussions and political efforts. However no one should make the mistake of testing our patience, he also said while adding that the last year was a difficult one for the Army.

On the situation at the border with Pakistan, he said that there are around 300-400 terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Indian territory. The number of ceasefire violations went up by 44 per cent last year, which only shows the nefarious intentions of Pakistan.

Last year the Army eliminated over 200 terrorists near the Line of Control, he also said.

The Army is taking concrete steps towards its modernisation. Under emergency and fast-track schemes, Army procured equipment worth about Rs 5,000 crores and signed contracts worth Rs 13,000 crores in the last year under capital procurement, the Army Chief also said.