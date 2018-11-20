None of you deserve a hearing, SC says while adjourning CBI vs CBI case

New Delhi, Nov 20: The much awaited CBI vs CBI case in the Supreme Court has been adjourned to November 29. During the hearing today, Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi appeared irritated over the leaks relating to the case.

Justice Gogoi visibly angry observed, " none of you deserves a hearing." When the CJI expressed displeasure over the leaks, senior advocate, Fali S Nariman told the Supreme Court that nobody was authorised to make a mention on behalf of CBI Director, Alok Verma yesterday to seek more time.

Also Read | The CBI war is no longer only about Asthana vs Verma

On Monday, Verma's advocate, Gopal Shankarnarayanan had sought more time to file his reply to the report by the Central Vigilance Commission. The Bench had refused to adjourn the hearing, but allowed him time until 3 pm on Monday to file the report. The report was filed on the same day.

Nariman however informed the Bench that Shankarnarayanan sought more time on Monday for filing the reply, without any authorisation from him. He also said that he along with his juniors had worked late into the night to prepare Verma's reply, but he was surprised to find Shankaranarayanan seeking more time.

The Bench then handed over some papers that were published in a web portal to Nariman. He was requested to read it as a senior member of the bar and not as Verma's counsel.

When the hearing began, the CJI handed over the a copy of the report to Nariman, appearing for Verma. The CJI said, " read it for yourself and tell us if you want more time to reply. Is this what the CJI's copy says?"

Also Read | CBI war gets murkier as host of top officials including NSA are dragged into the mess

Our effort was to make sure that individual officers are protected and so we asked for confidentiality. But we don't think any of you deserves a hearing. Nariman however told the court, " what do we do with everyone snooping around and trying to get some information."

The CVC, which probed the allegations against Verma based on an SC directive filed its report in the court last week. Verma in turn filed his response to the report on Monday. On Monday, another CBI officer, Manish Kumar Sinha, who was the main supervisory officer in the case against Rakesh Asthana moved the court challenging his transfer.

Sinha in his petition went on to make allegations against the National Security Advisor, a Minister of State, the law secretary and the CVC. The petition by Sinha signals the further escalation of the CBI war or the ugly public spat between Verma and Asthana.

Sinha went on to join the bandwagon of other officials in the CBI, including Verma, who knocked the doors of the Supreme Court.

Also Read | CBI war: Verma files reply on CVC report in SC

In addition to Singa, another officer, A K Bassi too moved the Supreme Court challenging his transfer. He said that he was investigating the charges against Asthana and after the government sent Verma and Asthana on leave, he was transferred to Port Blair.