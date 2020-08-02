None of the sim cards that were being used by Sushant Singh was registered in his name: Bihar Police

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Patna, Aug 02: A four-member team of the Patna Police who is in Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death said that none of the sim cards that were being used by him was registered in his name.

''None of the sim cards that were being used by Sushant was registered in his name. One of them was registered in the name of his friend Siddharth Pithani. We are now tracking the call detail records (CDRs),''Bihar Police said.

''We will also interrogate the family of Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian (who died few days before Sushant's death). Even after constant attempts to connect with them on phone, we have failed to establish any contact,'' the police said.

The four-member Bihar police team arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday to probe the abetment to suicide case registered against Chakraborty and others in Patna.

On Saturday the team visited the Bandra police station in connection with the investigation.

When asked whether Chakraborty would be interrogated, an official of the Bihar police said, "It is not required as of now. But she is under our watch."

Another member of the visiting team said they have sent a notice to Chakraborty under relevant sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), asking her to cooperate with the police in the probe.

He also said that the Mumbai police was cooperating with them in the investigation of the case.

The team also recorded the statement of film director Rumi Jaffrey.

Jaffrey, who was reportedly going to cast Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty together, was quizzed for around four hours, said an official.

They would be recording the statements of four-five more persons from the film industry, he said.

Krishna Kumar Singh (74), Rajput's father, lodged a complaint against Chakraborty and six others including her

family members in Patna on Tuesday.

The case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of

suicide).

Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actor, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career and exploiting him.

Rajput was found hanging in his suburban Bandra apartment on June 14.

A Mumbai police official said earlier in the day that the visiting team had recorded the statements of six persons

as part of the probe. "Till now, the police team from Bihar has met the late actor's friends, colleagues and relatives. They have recorded the statements of six persons- Rajput's sister, who stays in Versova, former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, a cook, his friends and colleagues," the official said.