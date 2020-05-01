Non-subsidised LPG cylinder prices reduced: Here is how much it costs in your city

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 01: The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders have been reduced. The data on the website of the Indian Oil Corporation says that a 14.2 ky cylinder will now cost Rs 581.50 in Delhi, which is down by Rs 162.50.

In Kolkata the price has been cut by Rs 190 to Rs 584.50. In Mumbai the price is Rs 579, down by Rs 135.50. In Chennai, the price has been slashed by Rs 192 to Rs 569.50.

It may be recalled that this is the third consecutive rate cut in the prices of non-subsidised LPG. Generally prices of the LPG cylinders are revised on a monthly basis by the OMCs. The last revision was done on April 1 2020.

The OMCs sell 14.2 kg cylinders to domestic households at the prices prevalent in the open market. The government however provides a subsidy for 12 such cylinders to every household each year with the help of direct benefit transfer t the bak accounts.