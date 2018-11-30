Non-resident Rajasthani workers of the BJP to take care of 10 households in Rajasthan polls

New Delhi, Nov 30: Organising secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who are generally involved in backroom election management, have this time round been involved in all kind of activities. National organising secretary Ram Lal has gone to the extent of appealing people to vote for BJP on twitter in Madhya Pradesh. In one similar mover national joint-general secretary (organisations) V Satish has spoke to workers from other state involved in Rajasthan elections to ensure victory of BJP in the state.

The Rajasthan BJP is buoyant with the report coming in that party is very swiftly covering the lost ground in the state. V Satish spoke directly to workers from other state in Jhunjhunu, Churu, Bikaner and Suratgarh districts. He told them to identify weak points and told them infallible redresses for these elections. As per party tradition workers from any other state are in Rajasthan for the ongoing Assembly elections.

Also Read | Congress is a company owned by Gandhi-Nehru family, says BJP Chief in Rajasthan

V Satish has reached Rajasthan to make the team more efficient and has emphasised on the old tactics of booth management. He told workers the importance of booth and said that "win booth, win elections" is party's time tasted strategy. Considering this theory, every non-resident worker of the BJP has been entrusted with the responsibility of 10 households. They have been clearly asked to contact those 10 households not only to placate angry workers but also tell those people about the achievement of the government and welfare schemes. They have also been told working etiquette and style.

Distributing slips to the voters has been undertaken by the district election office but non-resident Rajasthani workers of the BJP will also do the same by visiting every household. V Satish has made it clear to the workers to establish bonding with the workers and voters. This should be done at any cost without thinking that how much hard work it would require.

Also Read | Political parties fighting a parallel battle on social media in Rajasthan Assembly polls

Rajasthan has non-resident workers from Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and many other state for this election activities. Haryana state general secretary Sandeep Joshi is taking care of the responsibility of coordinator. V Satish is in Jaipur today and on December 1, he will go to Bikaner.