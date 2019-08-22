  • search
    Non-payment of dues: Oil companies stop fuel supply to Air India at six airports

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Thursday afternoon stopped the supply of fuel to Air India at six airports due to non-payment of dues, said a senior airline official.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    However, he said the flight operations of the airline are currently normal and unaffected. The airports where the fuel supply was stopped by the state-owned OMCs at around 4 pm are Cochin, Visakhapatnam, Mohali, Ranchi, Pune and Mohali, another official of the national carrier said.

    [Air India Delhi-Jaipur flight makes emergency landing, all 59 passengers safe]

    Air India spokesperson said,"In the absence of equity support Air India cannot handle the huge debt service liabilities."

    "Our financial performance, however, this fiscal is very good and we are moving towards a healthy operating profit. The airline despite its legacy issues is performing very well," he added.

    PTI

