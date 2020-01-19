  • search
    Nomination process for BJP National Prez to be held on Monday, J P Nadda to succeed Amit Shah

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 19: The BJP is set to get its new national president in place of Amit Shah on Monday, with its working president J P Nadda expected to be elected to the post unopposed. The process of nomination for BJP National President will be held on Monday at party headquarters in Delhi.

    Top party leaders, including Union ministers and those from states, are likely to arrive at the BJP headquarters to file nominations in support of Nadda, who has long been seen as the choice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah for the job.

    File Photo
    File Photo

    Nadda's decades-long experience in the organisation, starting from student politics, proximity to the RSS and clean image are seen as his strengths. Shah held a meeting with senior party leaders, including several Union ministers and chief ministers of the party-ruled states, on Sunday evening.

    Though there was no official communication about what transpired, sources said the party leaders deliberated over the details of the election exercise.

    Senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh, who is in charge of the party's organisational poll process, said that nominations for the national president's election will be filed on January 20, and a contest will take place the next day if required.

    The BJP has the convention of electing its president with consensus and without any contest, and there is little possibility that it will be any other way this time.

    The election of a new president will bring to end incumbent Shah's tenure of over five-and-a-half years during which the BJP expanded its footprints across the country like never before and enjoyed its best phase in electoral contests despite suffering a few setbacks in state polls.

    With Shah joining the Modi 2.0 government as home minister, the BJP began the exercise for electing his successor as the party has the convention of 'one person, one post'.

    Nadda was appointed as the party's working president in July last year in an indication that the Himachal Pradesh leader was the likely choice for the top organisational job.

    In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he was in-charge of the BJP's election campaign in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, where the party faced a tough challenge from the grand alliance of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

    J P Nadda set to be elected unopposed as BJP president

    The party won 62 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Having risen through the saffron ranks, Nadda has long been a member of the BJP parliamentary board, its highest decision making body. He had served as a minister in the first Modi government.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 19, 2020, 23:23 [IST]
