Noida: Two children killed after wall collapses in KM Public School

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Noida, Dec 17: In a shocking incident, two children were killed and three others injured after a wall of a school building collapsed on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 10 am at a private primary school in Salarpur village under Sector 49 police station limits, they said.

The injured students were undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

SSP Sharma and District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh met the families of the victims and took stock of the situation, officials said.

CM Yogi Adityanath ordered a probe. He has also directed G B Nagar Dist Magistrate to oversee rescue & relief operations & announced that the injured be provided adequate medical aid.