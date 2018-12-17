Noida: Two children killed after wall collapses in KM Public School

  • search
    Noida, Dec 17: In a shocking incident, two children were killed and three others injured after a wall of a school building collapsed on Monday, police said.

    The incident took place around 10 am at a private primary school in Salarpur village under Sector 49 police station limits, they said.

    The injured students were undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

    SSP Sharma and District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh met the families of the victims and took stock of the situation, officials said.

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 13:28 [IST]
