Noida school food poisoning case: 3 children fall ill after having breakfast

As many as 25 students of Step by Step School in Noida sector 132 fell ill due to suspected food poisoning on Thursday and four of them had to be hospitalised.

Max Healthcare issued a statement and said, ''Hospital received 3 children suffering from suspected food poisoning. 1 child was later discharged after treatment in the emergency room, the other 2 are presently admitted and are being provided with necessary medical attention.''

Twenty-five students took ill after a breakfast of ajwaeen parantha and lassi in the school canteen, said Sanjay Sharma, food inspector for Gautam Budh Nagar's food department.

Step by Step is a state of the art school where kids are provided breakfast and lunch in the canteen.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day