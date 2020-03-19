Noida resident tests positive for coronavirus, section 144 imposed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Noida, Mar 19: A Noida resident who recently returned from Indonesia has tested positive for coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to four here, Gautam Buddh Nagar health officials said.

As the administration and local authorities ramped up efforts to prevent the virus from spreading further, the Noida police invoked Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prohibit mass gatherings like social or political congregations, trade fairs and rallies etc till April 5.

"The sample of this person, who lives in Sector 41 of Noida, was taken four days ago and he has tested positive for coronavirus.

He has been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida for treatment," Chief Medical Officer Anurag Bhargava said in a statement.

He said the infected person's house and nearby areas are being sanitised and suspected persons put on surveillance.

On Tuesday, two persons, residents of Noida's Sector 78 and Sector 100, who recently returned from France, had tested positive for coronavirus, according to officials.

They said a resident of Delhi had earlier tested positive for coronavirus in Noida.

The Noida police on Wednesday evening said it was using its powers under the CrPC Section 144 to prohibit mass gatherings.

"In view of the situation, all social, political, cultural, religious, sports-related events and trade programmes, rallies and demonstrations are being banned till April 5, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Ashutosh Dwivedi, said.

Any information related to any person infected with coronavirus must not be withheld and health officials or hospitals should be informed immediately. Failure to do so would invite legal action under IPC Sections 188, 269 and 270, Dwivedi added.

District Magistrate B N Singh said regular tests are being conducted for coronavirus in the district and a new facility has been set up in a Gautam Buddh University hostel to keep suspected patients quarantined there.

The hostel in the university has 300 beds and the facility for separately quarantining the suspects for 14 days, as per the standard procedure. After 14 days, if they test negative, they will be discharged but if they test positive, then they will be kept in an isolation ward, Singh added.

The administration has already set up an isolation ward with 400 beds at the newly-constructed district hospital in Noida's Sector 39.

People can dial 8076623612 or 6396776904 or 0120 2569901 for any query related to coronavirus and also use email dmgbncorona@gmail.com for it, according to officials.

All schools and colleges have already been closed while swimming pools, gyms, cinema halls and multiplexes have been ordered to remain shut in the wake of the pandemic.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 151 on Wednesday after 14 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Uttar Pradesh alone has recorded 16 such cases, according to officials.