Noida: Police arrests Naxal area commander wanted for murders, massacres in Bihar

Noida Police on Monday late night arrested a Naxal area commander, who is accused of at least four murders and six cases of the massacre in Bihar.

The Naxal area commander has been identified as Sudhir Bhagat who is resident Muzaffarpur, was living under an alias in a Sector 5 house since 2015. The Bihar Police had announced a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head.

He is also a primary suspect in a factory bomb blast in Bihar.

After his arrest, Bhagat was taken into custody for further interrogation at the Sector-20 police station.

Bhagat had rented the house using a fake ID in 2015 and had been studying B Tech at Divyajyoti Engineering College in Ghaziabad.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day