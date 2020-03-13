Noida man tested positive for Coronavirus

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 13: One employee of a private firm in Noida has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has travel history to France and China. He is a resident of Delhi.

The Delhi government has stopped all sports gathering, including the Indian Premier League 2020, in the national capital amid the coronavirus threat, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said district magistrates have been asked to ensure that all directives pertaining to coronavirus are implemented. "All sports gatherings will be banned, including the IPL, in wake of the coronavirus threat," he said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said home quarantine is the best solution in case one has any symptom of coronavirus. Delhi has so far reported six cases of coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.