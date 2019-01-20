Noida-Greater Noida Aqua metro line likely to open on Jan 25! Check far

  • search
    New Delhi, Jan 20: The Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail line also called the 'Aqua line' is likely to be inaugurated on January 25 by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

    The rail corridor would run between Sector 51 station in Noida and the Depot Station in Greater Noida. There are a total of 21 stations on the corridor - 15 of them in Noida and six in Greater Noida -- spread over a distance of 29.7-km, the report added.

    It may be noted that the final safety inspection of the corridor was done last month by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) who gave the approval to the NMRC for launching commercial operations. The Aqua line metro will halt on the Sector 76, 101, 81, NSEZ, Noida Sector 83, 137, 142, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, and Greater Noida's Knowledge Park II, Pari Chowk, Alpha 1, Delta 1, GNIDA Office and Depot metro stations.

    The NMRC announced fares for the Aqua Line in December last year. The minimum fare is set at Rs 9 while the maximum fare is capped at Rs 50. Commuters can buy QR-coded paper tickets or use smart cards as well.

    The trains are designed to run at a maximum speed of 80 kmph, clocking an average speed of 37.5 kmph. Seat reservation through different colours has been done in the coaches for ladies, senior citizens and differently abled persons. Dedicated space has been provided for wheelchair in driving trailer cars at both the ends of the trains, according to officials.

    Sunday, January 20, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
