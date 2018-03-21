Noida: Class 9 student commits suicide, family alleges sexual harassment

A class IX girl of a private school in Delhi's Mayur Vihar committed suicide on Tuesday, allegedly for scoring low marks. Her family members claim that the 15-year-old took the extreme step due to low marks and harassment by teachers.

Parents of 15-year-old, Ikisha Raghav Shah, alleged that the girl had earlier said that her SST teachers tried to touch her inappropriately.

"She told me her SST teachers touch her inappropriately, I said since I'm also a teacher I can say they can't do it, might be a mistake but she said, 'I'm scared of them, no matter how well I write they'll fail me.' Ultimately they failed her in SST. School killed her," the father of the girl, who was a student of Ahlcon Public School, has been quoted as saying by ANI.

The father of the victim also alleged that earlier one of the teachers of Ahlcon school fractured his son's hand after which he had put the child in another school.

Meanwhile, the Principal of Ahlcon Public School has reacted to the incident saying "It's an unfortunate incident. The school has been following promotion policies of CBSE. Let me make it clear that she had not failed, a re-test was scheduled. We will cooperate with probe agencies."

According to the reports the family members of the girl, who had gone out, came back home to find the minor hanging from a ceiling fan. Reports say that the door was locked from inside and the family had to break it open.

The girl was rushed to Kailash Hospital where she was declared brought dead by the doctors. "15-year-old girl was brought to us, on arrival her pulse & blood pressure were un-recordable, we tried to revive her but couldn't. Cause of death can be known after postmortem," Kailash Hospital doctor said.

The police have registered a case under sections 306 & 506 IPC & POCSO Act and further investigation is underway.

OneIndia News

