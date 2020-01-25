Nod for Aadhaar Card linking with Voter ID: All you need to know

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 25: The government is mulling to link the Aadhaar number with Voter ID of new applicants and existing voters to check multiple entries in electoral rolls.

The Commission recently proposed that provisions of the Representation of the People Act be amended to allow EC to seek Aadhaar numbers of those applying to be voters and those who are already part of the electoral rolls.

Sources said the ministry would soon move the Union Cabinet to bring a bill to amend the electoral law. "Action is being taken," a senior ministry functionary told PTI.

According to the EC proposal sent in August last year, the electoral law should be amended to empower electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar number of existing voters as well as of those applying to enrol themselves in the voters' list.

Aadhaar required to get benefits under scheme for civilian victims of terror,communal violence

Kashmir shutdown: 2G data services, broadband restored in the Valley| OneIndia News

In August 2015, a Supreme Court order on Aadhaar put brakes on Election Commission's project to link UIDAI (Aadhaar) number with voters' electoral data to check multiple entries in electoral rolls.

How to Link Aadhaar with Voter ID?

Visit NVSP website that is https://www.nvsp.in/.

On the left-hand side there is a "Search" option - Click it

Enter details prescribed below

If your provided details match the database then it will work and you can proceed further or else go and visit them to make it correct.

Now again at left-hand side, you will see "Feed Aadhaar No." option click it.

You will be prompted to another screen where you need to fill complete name as on your Adhaar card, Aadhar number, Voter ID number, registered mobile number or registered email address.

After providing the above information "submit" it.

Aadhaar & Voter ID linking | SMS

Send an SMS from registered mobile to

"51969" or "166" in the following format:

< Voter-ID Number > < Aadhaar-Number >