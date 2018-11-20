Nobody under the cloud, this court is not a platform to say anything, SC in CBI case

New Delhi, Nov 20: The Supreme Court took strong objections to the several leaks that are taking place in the CBI vs CBI case. The court is not a platform to say anything, Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi observed.

The observations were made while pointing towards the allegations made by CBI DIG M K Sinha, who had challenged his transfer in the Supreme Court. The CJI said, " we intended to keep the matter confidential by adopting sealed cover, so that the dignity of the institution could be maintained. But here is a litigant who mentions it before us and then goes out to distribute the petition to everyone."

Further the CJI said that yesterday, the court refused the mention. We expressed that the highest degree of confidentiality must be kept. But the litigant went ahead and gave it to everybody. This court is not a platform, it is a place for adjudication of legal rights.

Earlier the court also took objection to the alleged leak of CBI Director, Alok Verma's response. The response was meant to be submitted confidentially to the court. Appearing for Verma, senior counsel, Fali S Nariman said that there would be a clarification. He said that he would clarify on lawyer, Gopal Shankarnarayanan's appearance in the case yesterday. Nariman had told the court that he had not authorised the lawyer to seek more time.

When Nariman clarified before the Bench, he expressed concern and said that neither he nor his client had authorised Narayanan to seek more time on their behalf. The court said that it would not hear any other submission other than the one being advanced by Nariman. Let us clarify as far as this court is concerned, nobody is under any cloud, the Bench also said.