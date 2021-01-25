YouTube
    Nobody should feel pain while chanting 'Jai Shri Ram': Sanjay Raut on Mamata Banerjee's comment

    Mumbai, Jan 25: Days after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at an event where "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday said that nobody should feel pain while chanting the slogan.

    Speaking to reporters, Raut said he is sure Mamata Banerjee also has faith in Lord Ram.

    On Saturday, Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at an official programme to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary in Kolkata after "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised from the audience in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Asked about the BJP accusing Banerjee of feeling pained when chanting the slogan, Raut said, "Nobody should feel pained to say 'Jai Shri Ram' in the country."

    "Nobody's secularism will be under threat by saying Jai Shri Ram. We think Lord Ram is the pride of the country and support," he said.

    "Jai Shri Ram is not any political word. It is a matter of our faith, and I am sure that Mamata Didi also has faith in Lord Ram," the Rajya Sabha member said.

      An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' also said Banerjee should not have got upset when "Jai Shri Ram" slogans were raised by some people during the programme.

      "Rather, tables would have turned on them (those who raised slogans) had she mixed her voice among theirs. But everyone is catering to their own vote banks," it said.

      Story first published: Monday, January 25, 2021, 13:43 [IST]
      X