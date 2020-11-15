'Nobody can snatch the post of party worker': Sushil Modi amid suspense on deputy CM

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Nov 15: Amid speculations of a change in leadership for Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar, former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday announced that Tarkishore Prasad Singh has been unanimously elected as the leader of the party.

"In 40 years of my political life the BJP and the Sangh Parivar have given me more than any other person would have got. I will discharge the responsibility of that whaterevr role the party seems fit to give me. No one can take away my post as party worker," Sushil Modi tweeted.

The fourth term Katihar MLA Tarkishore Prasad was on Sunday named as the BJP legislature party leader, indicating he could be deputy chief minister in the new NDA government headed by Nitish Kumar.

Bettiah MLA Renu Devi has been made party''s deputy legislature party leader and she could be another deputy cm from the saffron party in the NDA ministry which will be sworn in Monday evening. Prasad and Renu Devi''s names were announced at the BJP legislature party meeting here during the day.

The meeting was attended by senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the party''s state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, election in-charge Devendra Fadnavis, Union minister Nityanand Rai and state party chief Sanjay Jaiswal, among others.