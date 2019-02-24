'Nobody can snatch Kashmir from us', says Amit Shah in Jammu

  • search
    Jammu, Feb 24: Ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2019, BJP chief Amit Shah while addressing a public meeting in Jammu said that it's BJP's resolve that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and nobody can seize it from us.

    While addressing a public meeting in Jammu, Shah said,''"Forty of our CRPF jawans lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack, their sacrifice won't go in vain. We will take revenge, which is why the forces have been given a free hand to hit back."

    "Earlier governments talked lot , made scheme on papers but did nothing for farmers empowerment," said BJP chief Amit Shah in Jammu.

    "It's BJP's resolve that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and nobody can seize it from us," said Amit Shah in Jammu.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 24, 2019, 14:27 [IST]
