Nobody can replace me as far as I have PM Modi, Amit Shah's support: Yediyurappa on leadership change in State

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Feb 06: Amid talks of leadership change in Karnataka, State Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that no one could replace him as long as he has Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's support.

Reacting to the motion of thanks for the Governor's address, CM Yediyurappa said some leaders are day-dreaming and making statements almost everyday that he will be replaced with someone in Karnataka.

Farmers' Protest: Ahead of 'Chakka Jam', Gurugram Police on high alert

"I want to use this opportunity to scotch such rumours by asserting that as long people are with me, and PM Modi and Home Minister Shah are backing me, nobody in the state will be able to ever replace me," he said, adding that he will come out of all legal battles with Shah's support.

"I am ready to face 100s of legal cases. I am not worried at all as none other than Modi and Shah have reposed faith in me. That will not be shaken by anyone," he said.

Recently, Senior BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that the state will get a new Chief Minister after Ugadi on April 13, the day the state celebrates New Year.

Chakka jam today: Security tightened at border points near protest sites

Yatnal, who has lately been publically criticising Yediyurappa, also indicated that the new Chief Minister will be from the northern part of the state.

"I will not go with open hands seeking a Minister's post here onwards. I have said one of our own will come in place (of Chief Minister) who can give the Minister's post. I have said that someone from north Karnataka will come.. it will happen...wait and watch," the Bijapur city MLA said.