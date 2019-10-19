Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visits alma mater JNU

India

pti-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Oct 19: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee visited his alma mater Jawaharlal Nehru University on Saturday.

Banerjee, who completed his masters in Economics from the JNU in 1983, came in the campus early in the morning and later met Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, according to sources.

[Who is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-American who won Nobel Prize in economics]

However, there was no confirmation from administration officials. Couple Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo jointly won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize with Harvard's Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty".

PTI