No women, just slippers on wooden beds at Shaheen Bagh

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 23: The protests in Shaheen Bagh continues. However the protest at the moment is more symbolic with the protesters leaving their slippers on the wooden beds.

At the protest site there are only five women present. The women however say that they responded to a call by the Delhi government on the restrictions and not to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a Janta curfew.

The protesters at Shaheen Bagh have refused to vacate the road despite appeals by the government. The government has said that continuing with the protests at this time is high dangerous in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. It is necessary to practise social distancing at this time and hence the protests must be called off, the government had also said.

On Saturday, two groups of protesters engaged in a minor scuffle arising from differences over continuing the protests or calling it off. The protesters have been adamant in their demand and say that it would go on until the newly amended citizenship law is called off.