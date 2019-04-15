No wish to join politics right now: Robert Vadra

Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 15: A day after Congress' UP president Raj Babbar said that no one can stop Robert Vadra from joining the party, Vadra on Monday said he has no plan to take the political plunge right now.

When asked about his plans to join politics, Congress president Rahul Gandhi's brother-in-law Robert Vadra said, "As of now, there are no plans. I have no wish to join politics right now. I'm amongst the people and am working hard. When people feel that I should enter politics, I will come with full force."

On Sunday, Babbar had said that it was Vadra's decision. "If he wants, the party would surely consider. He is part of the family. Who will stop him from becoming a part of the party?" Babbar had said.

In February, Robert Vadra had said that he would start working on his entry into active politics after clearing his name in cases of alleged money laundering being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In a Facebook post, Vadra had written, "All these years of experience n learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use... once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people."

Vadra was also seen accompanying his wife and mother-in-law Sonia Gandhi when the latter filed her nomination from the Rae Bareli constituency for the Lok Sabha elections.