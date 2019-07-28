  • search
    No way says Kumaraswamy on supporting BJP

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bengaluru, July 28: The JD(S) leadership has rubbished reports that it would back the BJP in the Karnataka legislative assembly.

    H D Kumaraswamy and his father H D Deve Gowda have both said that the question of supporting the BJP does not arise.

    This comes in the backdrop of legislators of the Janata Dal (S) telling former chief minister Kumaraswamy to support the Bharatiya Janata Party. During the meeting held at the Taj West End hotel, where Kumaraswamy is staying, two factions emerged, with one stating that they should support the BJP.

    B S Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister of Karnataka on Friday. He will take the trust vote on Monday. One faction said that they should support the BJP, either by aligning with them or from outside.

    Senior leader, G T Deve Gowda said that the pro-BJP faction was very vocal during the meeting. We have however decided to leave the decision up to Kumaraswamy.

    He will take the final call on this, Gowda also said.

    Before losing the trust vote, Kumaraswamy had said on the floor of the House that this seat is not permanent for anyone. There have been 23 chief ministers in the state, he had said in the assembly.

    Read more about:

    h d kumaraswamy karnataka

    Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 9:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 28, 2019
