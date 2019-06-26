  • search
    No urgent hearing on plea seeking speedy appoint of Leader of Opposition

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, June 26: The Delhi High Court has refused an urgent hearing on a petition that sought for the early appointment of the leader of opposition.

    The petition sought a direction to the Lok Sabha Speaker to appoint the Leader of Opposition at the earliest.

    File photo of Delhi High Court

    The petitioners said that denying the second largest party the leadership in Parliament sets a wrong precedence and dilutes democracy.

    Congress will not claim Leader of Opposition, puts onus on Modi govt

    The petitioners also stated since the Leader of Opposition is a "statutory post" and the Speaker is performing a "statutory duty" in recognising the Leader of Opposition, he or she cannot exercise any discretion in the matter.

    "Leader of Opposition is one of the key parliamentary functionaries whose role, though not defined in any rule, is of very great importance in the functioning of a legislature. He or she is invariably a senior leader representing the main opposition party in the legislature," the petitioners also said.

