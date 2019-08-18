No untoward incidents in areas where restrictions lifted, 2 injuries so far: Govt

Srinagar, Aug 18: The restrictions in Kashmir, which were imposed as preventive measure after Centre's decision to scrap Article 370, are being eased in a phased manner. Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) Rohit Kansal said that there were no reports of any untoward incident from the areas where restrictions have been eased.

"As of now, we have reports of 2 injuries; both are reported to be minor. We will endeavor that landline communication is restored to its full functionality as soon as possible, subject to physical limitation that BSNL is facing," Kansal said.

"In areas where relaxation was provided, we have no report of any untoward incident.There are,however,very minor reports of 2-3 disturbances in areas where relaxations were not provided. These were dealt with by local security agencies," he added.

On Saturday landline services were restored in some areas of the city, even as stringent security arrangements continued to be in place, officials said. As 10 am this morning, restrictions were relaxed in 35 police station areas of Kashmir, while 17 telephone exchanges have been made functional out of the total 96 across the Valley.

"We have received reports of hooligans and mischievous elements forcing shopkeepers in certain areas to keep their establishments close. This has been taken note of by law enforcing agency. Appropriate action will be taken," Rohit Kansal said.

Had to curb communication channels to prevent misuse: J&K Guv's Advisor

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Governor's Advisor K Vijay Kumar said that communications channels would be opened as soon as possible.

"Because we have to main law and order, as an essential preventive measure we had to reduce the communication channels so that it were not put to misuse. We are keen that we should open communications channels as soon as possible," K Vijay Kumar said, as per ANI report.

"If the man on the street who is staying inside the house is not aware what is the intention of the govt then he is in a state of confused mind. All efforts are being made to convey what is happening," he added.

On a question of release of detained political leaders, Kansal earlier said such a decision would be taken by local authorities based on the law and order situation in their respective areas.

Kashmir was placed under a total clampdown on August 5, hours before the Centre announced abrogation of provisions of Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.