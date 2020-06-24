  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No trains until mid-August? Circular from Railways raises questions

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: Train services are unlikely to resume till mid-August, with the Indian Railways asking all zones to generate full refund of all tickets.

    A report in the Times of India said that the Railway Ministry has issued a circular to all zones informing them about the decision to cancel all tickets booked on or before April 14 and to generate a full refund of tickets.

    No trains until mid-August? Circular from Railways raises questions

    The report, quoting sources also said that more trains may be operated to meet demand will too be branded as special trains. These would be similar t0 230 mails and express trains that are currently running.

    Owing to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Railways had earlier cancelled all regular trains till June 30.

    More INDIAN RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    indian railways

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 10:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue