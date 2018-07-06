  • search

No Tirupati Balaji darshan for 5 days in August

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Tirupati, July 6: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) will close the Tirupati Balaji temple for five days from August 12 to 16. The devotees will not get darshan of Tirupati Balaji on the eve of Astabandhana Balalaya Mahasamprokshanam- the vedic ritual to be performed once in 12 years.

    No Tirupati Balaji darshan for 5 days in August

    Bangalore Mirror reports that entry to the shrine will be restricted to a small number of devotees anyway during these dates for a rare vedic ritual, and the temple authorities may use this window to renovate parts of the premises, and stop darshan entirely.

    The TTD has already cancelled all arjitha sevas between August 12 and 16 in Tirumala temple. The VIP break darshan restricted to only protocol VIPs on August 11 and 12 and no break darshan from August 13 to 16.

    In connection with this vedic event, Tirumala JEO Sri KS Sreenivasa Raju has appealed to pilgrims to plan accordingly.

    Astabandhana Balalayya Mahasamprokshanam is performed once in 12 years as per the tenets of Agama Shastras for the longevity of the presiding deity as well as the other parivara deities, said Agama Advisor Dr NAK Sunderavaradan.

    Briefing the media on the importance of this ritual, the scholar said, he has been taking part in the special religious fete since 1958. I had the privilege of having performed the Mahasamprokshanam in 2006 under my supervision", he added.

    Read more about:

    tirupati andhra pradesh

    Story first published: Friday, July 6, 2018, 14:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 6, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue