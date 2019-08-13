No tax notices sent to Durga Puja Committees, clarifies CBDT amid TMC protest

Kolkata, Aug 13:

Kolkata, Aug 13: Amid Trinamool Congress (TMC) protests over tax notices being served to several Durga Puja committees in the state, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday clarified that no such notices have been sent. The CBDT statement issued today rubbished reports claiming that Income tax notices were sent to Durga Puja Committee Forum in last few weeks, saying they were "factually incorrect".

"There have been reports in media about Income tax notices being issued to Durga Puja Committees in Kolkata. The reports also mention that Income tax notices were sent to Durga Puja Committee Forum in last few weeks," the CBDT statement said.

"It is unequivocally stated that the said reports are factually incorrect and are strongly denied. It is a fact that no notice was issued to the Durga Puja Committee Forum by the Department this year," it added.

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday launched a day-long protest against income-tax notices being served to several Durga Puja committees in the state. The dharna at Kolkata's Subodh Mallik Square has been organised by TMC's Banga Janani wing on the call of party chief and CM Mamata Banerjee.

[TMC leaders hold protest against I-T notices sent to Puja committees]

On Sunday West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced to hold an eight-hour demonstration on August 13 to protest against Income Tax Department's notice issued to Durga Puja committees.

Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee had tweeted about this on August 11. She had said that festivals are for all and pujo festival cannot be taxed.

"This will be a burden on the organisers. Bangla govt withdrew tax, which was earlier there, on Ganga Sagar Mela. We protest and demand "no taxation on Durga pujo and Durga pujo committees, she had said.