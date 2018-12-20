No takers for Stalin's 'Rahul for PM' pitch; Is opposition a divided lot?

India

New Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 20: When DMK chief MK Stalin backed Rahul Gandhi's candidature for prime ministership, many opposition leaders winced in discomfort and tried to downplay it by saying 'We will decide after elections'.

This clearly shows that the opposition is a divided lot with several leaders harbouring prime ministerial ambitions. Many Opposition leaders being apprehensive about naming a candidate could prove counter-productive. This in a way is one of the key advantages for the BJP which would build an election narrative with a clear PM face.

Voters have seen many coalition governments in the past and know how the governance takes a backseat when no party has clear majority. People also remember the 90s when there was a musical chair of sorts for PM post under United Front government.

After the 1996 elections, Janata Dal, Samajwadi Party, DMK, TDP, AGP, All India Indira Congress (Tiwari), Left Front (4 parties), Tamil Maanila Congress, National Conference, and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party formed a 13 party United Front (UF). The coalition formed two governments in India between 1996 and 1998. The Prime Minister was first from Janata Dal - H. D. Deve Gowda, then later succeeded by I. K. Gujral, after both V. P. Singh, Jyoti Basu and Chandrababu Naidu declined to become PM.

So far, except for a Janata Dal (Secular), which is dependent on Congress to ensure survival of the coalition government in Karnataka, or an all-weather ally like Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar, there were not many vocal backers of Rahul Gandhi as the opposition's prime ministerial candidate. In fact, some key leaders such as Mamata Banerjee or Chandrababu Naidu, harbour their own aspirations for the top job. They have repeatedly said that a leader would be chosen only after the results are known.

At an event to unveil the statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Chennai, the DMK President MK Stalin on Sunday gave a ringing endorsement to Rahul Gandhi's candidature for prime ministership. Stalin showered Rahul Gandhi with praises, describing the Congress president as one leader who has the "ability to defeat the fascist BJP".

Rejecting Stalin's backing of Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister candidate, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the issue could be discussed after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"It could be discussed only after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, once the opposition alliance emerged winners. All (opposition) parties will meet and decide on the issue. We will accept that," Banerjee said, reports PTI.

Asked whether she was one of the contenders for the job, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, "This is not the time to discuss this issue. And I am not alone. We are working together. We are solidly together," she said.

The opposition maintains that announcing prime ministerial candidate would be premature as it would divide the Opposition camp, but the fact is that by not naming a PM candidate, the alliance would be sending a negative message to the voter that it is a divided lot.