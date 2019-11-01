No surge pricing by Cabs in Delhi during Odd-Even scheme: Kejriwal

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Nov 01: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday assured that there would be no surge pricing during the "odd-even" rule will come into effect in Delhi from November 4 and extend till November 15.

"Notifications for 'odd-even' have been sent and will be effective in Delhi from Monday. I have held review meetings with all departments to ensure readiness. All cab companies have been instructed not to levy surge pricing... they have promised cooperation in this regard," Arvind Kejriwal said.

"I also appeal to all auto drivers to run only by meters. We have fulfilled all your requests and ask that you also cooperate with the public," he added.

He said the order for staggered office timings of the Delhi government has also been issued. The offices of various departments of the Delhi government will open at 9.30 AM and 10.30 AM, he said.

Kejriwal said it is wrong on the part of opposition parties to blame and curse the people of Delhi for high level of air pollution.

Holding up pictures of the Delhi sky shrouded in a dense cloud of smog, Kejriwal said, "This is how Delhi's sky looked on September 30 (pic 1) and this is how Delhi's sky looks now. So what changed in one month except for stubble burning?"

"I went to a school today and when I asked only 15-20 per cent children said they burst crackers. It is extremely unfortunate that on social media some opposition leaders were inciting children to burst more crackers," he further added.

Delhi is battling a severe crisis as the Air Quality plunged to 'Severe-Plus' category. The Air Quality has deteriorated so much that a public health emergency had to be declared and the government is distributing masks.

Delhi is enveloped in a thick, toxic layer of smoke and haze, and the situation is extremely alarming. Experts likened the situation to living in a gas chamber.

AQI entered the "severe plus" or "emergency" category late on Thursday night. Pollution levels increased alarmingly overnight. At 8.30 am, the capital's overall air quality index stood at 459. It was 410 at 8 pm on Thursday.

The Supreme Court-mandated pollution control body EPCA on Friday asked implementing agencies to take immediate stringent action to stop stubble-burning in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

Stubble-burning in the neighbouring states has been one of the major contributors to pollution in the national capital.