No success in breaking coronavirus chain in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, May 08: Maharashtra has not been able to break the chain of coronavirus spreading in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday, urging people to stay indoors and follow the restrictions as part of the nationwide lockdown.

Addressing the press, Thackeray refuted speculation about the army being called in to Mumbai but said his administration may seek additional manpower from the central government if needed so that the police force gets some respite.

"This doesn't mean that Mumbai will be handed over to the army. Police personnel are tired after working round-the-clock, some have fallen sick and a few of them have succumbed to the virus. They need rest," he added.

Whether the lockdown will be extended or not after May 17 will depend on how far people maintain discipline and follow rules, he said.

"We have to come out of the lockdown one day or the other. We can't be living permanently like this. But to come out of this sooner, you need to follow rules and maintain discipline of social distancing and use face mask," Thackeray said.

The number of coronavirus cases in the state crossed 19,000 on Friday with 1,089 new cases and 37 deaths - by far the highest in India.