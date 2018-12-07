  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    No stay: CBI probe into anti-sterlite protests will continue

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 7: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the Madras High Court order for a CBI probe against police officials for firing during the anti-Sterlite protests in Tamil Nadu in May this year.

    No stay: CBI probe into anti-sterlite protests will continue

    A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to the CBI on the petition filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the High Court order.

    "We have to see the other side," the bench, also comprising Justice S K Kaul, said when senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi sought a stay of the high court's order.

    Also Read | Sterlite plant in Tamil Nadu to remain shut: NGT

    The police firing had taken place in Tuticorin district during the anti-Sterlite protests that claimed 13 lives on May 22, 2018.

    The high court ordered that FIRs be registered against top police officials and officials of the civil administration.

    Read more about:

    supreme court cbi probe tamil nadu sterlite plant

    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 15:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 7, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue