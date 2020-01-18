  • search
    No state can deny implementation of CAA, it’s unconstitutional: Kapil Sibal

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal Saturday stated that no state can deny the implementation of the CAA when it is already passed by Parliament and added that doing so would be "unconstitutional".

    Kapil Sibal
    Kapil Sibal

    "If the CAA is passed no state can say 'I will not implement it'. It is not possible and is unconstitutional. You can oppose it, you can pass a resolution in the Assembly and ask the central government to withdraw it," Sibal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

    "But constitutionally saying that I won't implement it is going to be problematic and going to create more difficulties," the former minister of law and justice added. Sibal was speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF).

    On Tuesday, the Kerala government moved the top court against the CAA, seeking to declare it "violative of the principles of equality, freedom and secularism enshrined in the Constitution".

    Following Kerala's footsteps, the Punjab Assembly also passed a resolution against the contentious law. The Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government also said that it would approach the Supreme Court on the issue of CAA.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 23:08 [IST]
