'No special arrangements or toilets for women pilgrims in Sabarimala'

Kochi, Oct 12: Following the Supreme Court verdict allowing women in the age group of 10 to 50 years to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, the Travancore Devaswom Board has decided that no special arrangements or toilets will be put in place for women in Sabarimala temple. The board however said that the existing facilities that were in place will continue. The president of the board said any further action will be taken at the orders of the high court.

TDB president A Padmakumar said, "Earlier also women visited Sabarimala with the present amenities. Further action on the subject will be taken as per the direction of the High Court."

The Board had contended before the court that entry of women would be violation of the conventions, rituals and customs. The men going on Sabaimala pilgrimage observe 41 day fast and it would be difficult for the women to observe it because of menstruation.

Ever since the verdict, Kerala has witnessed massive protests across the state supporting the age old custom and not supporting the SC judgment.

Meanwhile, the Board said that the deployment of women security forces in the temple has not yet been discussed. The court will be informed of the current security condition by the board.

The president also said that for all the matters relating to Sabarimala, the tantri community will be consulted, which finds a solution for problems related to the temple.