No SOP as yet on resumption of flights in India clarifies government

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 13: The Government has said that a final SOP on the operation of flights is yet to be issued.

The clarification comes in the wake of media reports suggesting that an SOP has been issued for restarting flights in the country. The government said that the the SOP is yet to be finalised.

In a statement, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that suggestions were sought on a draft discussion paper from the airlines and airports. These have been received. Several media organisations said that the Ministry has come out with a draft SOP for restarting commercial air passenger services. However the Ministry is yet to come up with an SOP, it was further clarified.