No SIT probe into PNB scam: Allegations against PM reckless says SC

Written By:
    New Delhi, July 3: The Supreme Court has rejected a petition that sought a probe into the PNB scam by a Special Investigation Team. The petitioner said that the SIT would be the competent authority to probe into the scam in which Nirav Modi is the prime accused.

    During the course of the arguments, Attorney General, K K Venugopal pointed out that the petitioner had made baseless allegations against both the Prime Minister and the Union Finance Minister.

    The court took a serious note of the petition and said that the allegations are unwarranted, uncalled for and reckless. Such petitions have brought a bad name. Such petitions are filed on the basis of newspaper reports and make personal allegations, the court further observed.

    The court took note of the submission of the AG who said that a chargesheet was already filed in the case. Since the chargesheet has been filed and the allegations made in the petition are reckless in nature, the court is not entitled to entertain the same, the court observed while rejecting the plea.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 14:53 [IST]
